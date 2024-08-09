The Supreme Court has granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in both the ED and CBI cases filed in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

Sisodia has been asked to surrender his passport. He was in prison for 18 months.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan stated that the AAP leader was deprived of the right to speedy trial by the trial court and High Court.

Speaking to reporters, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that the decision marks the victory of truth, further adding that Sisodia, AAP leader Satyendra Jain and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were "forcibly put in jail."

"I thank the Supreme Court that we got justice and the decision has come in favor of AAP and every worker is excited. I pray to God that Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendra Jain also come out of jail soon. This is a slap on the dictatorship of the central government," he said.

Following the announcement, sweets were distributed at the residence of AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.