The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until June 1 in a money laundering case related to the liquor policy scam. The bench announced its decision on Friday, providing relief to Kejriwal amid ongoing legal proceedings.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed Kejriwal's bail plea, arguing that campaign activities during elections were not a fundamental, constitutional, or legal right. They emphasized that no political leader had been granted interim bail solely for election campaigning purposes, especially when not contesting in the polls.

Kejriwal's arrest by the financial probe agency on March 21 was part of investigations into the money laundering case connected to the now-defunct Delhi excise policy. A Delhi court had recently extended his judicial custody until May 20, making the Supreme Court's interim bail decision a crucial development in the ongoing legal saga.