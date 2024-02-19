The Supreme Court has intervened to stay proceedings initiated by the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee against top West Bengal officials. The committee had summoned the state's Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), Basirhat District Magistrate (DM), and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) following a complaint lodged by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament and Bengal BJP chief, Sukanta Majumdar.

The complaint stemmed from an incident during a protest led by Majumdar over an alleged sexual assault case in Sandeshkhali, where he claims to have sustained injuries. However, the validity of the proceedings before the Privileges Committee has been questioned by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi.

During the hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, Sibal and Singhvi argued that the protest in question had no direct relevance to Parliamentary duties. They presented video evidence purportedly showing Majumdar himself pushing police personnel during the demonstration, adding that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was already in effect at the location.

The apex court, taking cognizance of the matter, issued notice to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, granting it four weeks to respond. Meanwhile, Majumdar maintained his stance, alleging brutality and life-threatening injuries during the protest last Wednesday. The Privileges Committee had acted on his complaint, issuing notices to the concerned officers on February 15.