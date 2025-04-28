The Supreme Court has directed the Centre and other relevant parties to respond to a petition calling for measures to curb the streaming of sexually explicit content on OTT platforms and social media.

The petition, which was heard by Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih, raises concerns about the availability of such content and its potential societal impact.

Justice Gavai noted that the issue falls under the jurisdiction of the executive and legislature. He also pointed out that there are ongoing concerns about judicial overreach in matters that should be handled by the government or lawmakers.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, informed the court that while some regulations addressing this issue already exist, further measures are being considered.

The petition, filed by five individuals, advocates for the establishment of a National Content Control Authority to regulate and prevent explicit content from being accessible on digital platforms like OTT services and social media. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain appeared on behalf of the petitioners.