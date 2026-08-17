SC orders fresh nationwide survey of elephant corridors, says crop damage no excuse for barriers

The Supreme Court on August 17 directed the Centre to conduct a fresh nationwide survey of elephant corridors and submit a detailed report on measures needed to keep these routes free of obstructions.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said the movement of elephants could not be restricted to protect crops.

“We are very clear that there cannot be obstacles in the way of wildlife. Elephant herds have a practice of travelling long distances. No State can say that just because crops are getting destroyed, there have to be obstacles in their path,” the CJI said.

The court noted that while guidelines are already in place to safeguard elephant corridors and ensure their movement across state boundaries, several routes have been blocked or disrupted due to conditions on the ground.

It directed the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to undertake a fresh assessment of elephant corridors across the country and submit a comprehensive status report.

The report will have to detail measures already taken to identify and remove existing obstructions, along with steps proposed to prevent similar disruptions in the future.

The court also asked the Centre to specifically examine the use of firearms and other coercive methods against elephants. The authorities have been directed to place details of measures taken to address the use of firearms, fireballs and mashaals before the court within six weeks.

The directions came while the court was hearing a petition seeking contempt proceedings over the alleged violation of its earlier orders restraining state authorities from using fireballs to drive elephants away from human settlements and agricultural fields.

The petitioner had also raised concerns over the use of firearms, fireballs and mashaals to control elephants and sought measures to ensure their natural movement was not disrupted.