An application has been filed in the Supreme Court of India, seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin. The application alleges that his recent remarks against 'Sanatana Dharma' warrant legal action.

The controversy erupted following Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments made during the Sanatana Abolition Conference on September 2. The minister compared 'Sanatana Dharma' with "dengue" and "malaria" and went further by stating that it should not just be opposed but "eradicated."

These remarks immediately drew sharp criticism from various Hindu religious leaders who vehemently defended 'Sanatana Dharma,' emphasizing its timeless significance.

The application filed with the Supreme Court not only seeks the registration of an FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin but also demands contempt action against the Chennai police for not taking suo motu action to register an FIR for hate speech in the wake of the controversial comments.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin, father of Udhayanidhi Stalin, broke his silence on the matter, stating that it was "unfair for the Prime Minister to make comments without knowing what Udhayanidhi spoke."