The Supreme Court has temporarily halted the conviction of Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy in a corruption case. Further details on the case are yet to be released.

The Supreme Court's order overturned the Madras High Court's verdict in December 2023 when Ponmudy and his wife were sentenced to three years imprisonment and fined Rs 50 lakh each.

The top court also suspended the sentence given to Ponmudy's wife and said she can move the special court for bail.

The case against Ponmudy and his wife was registered in 2002 when the AIADMK government was in power in Tamil Nadu. It was alleged that the duo had an income of Rs 1.4 crore, which was disproportionate to their known sources of income at the time.