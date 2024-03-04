In a stern rebuke, the Supreme Court chastised Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin today over his contentious comments on 'Sanatana Dharma', asserting that he had "abused his rights." The court's admonishment came during the hearing of Udhayanidhi Stalin's plea seeking the clubbing of FIRs filed against him for his alleged remarks.

"You have abused your rights... You know what you have said. You should have realized the consequences. You are a Minister, not a layman," the Supreme Court asserted during the proceedings.

Representing Udhayanidhi Stalin, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi referenced previous verdicts in cases involving individuals like Arnab Goswami and Mohammad Zubair while arguing for the consolidation of the FIRs. However, the Supreme Court suggested that Udhayanidhi Stalin could pursue his case in the High Court instead.

"If I have to move multiple courts, I'll be tied up in this. This is persecution before the prosecution," Singhvi contended.

In response, the court instructed the parties to list the case for a hearing next week.

The controversy surrounding Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, originated from remarks he made in September 2023, where he called for the eradication of 'Sanatana Dharma', equating it to the caste system and discrimination. He likened 'Sanatana Dharma' to infectious diseases such as coronavirus and malaria.