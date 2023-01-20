The Supreme Court on January 20 refused to entertain a batch of pleas challenging the Bihar government’s decision to conduct a caste survey in the state.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Vikram Nath ruled out that the petitions had no validity and rejected them, allowing the petitioners to appeal to the appropriate high court.

''So, this is a publicity interest litigation. How can we issue directions on how much reservation should be granted to such and such caste. Sorry, we can't issue such directions and can't entertain these petitions'', the bench told the counsel for petitioners.

The apex court, which was hearing three petitions on the issue, including one filed by an NGO, also said the petitioners might seek an appropriate remedy from the Patna High Court.

''All the petitions are dismissed as withdrawn with liberty to seek appropriate remedies in law'', the bench ordered.

The Supreme Court said on January 11 that it will hear the case on January 20 after one of the petitioners requested an urgent hearing.

It needs mention here that on January 20, six days after the Supreme Court resolved to hear a petition challenging the caste-based census in Bihar, another petition in the character of Public Interest Litigation was filed.

Vishnu Gupta, National President of the Hindu Sena, filed the PIL through Advocate Mudit Kaul, claiming that only the Central Government's decision on national integration is valid.