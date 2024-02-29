The Supreme Court has rejected Vedanta group's plea for the reopening of its Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. The court labelled the plant as a persistent violator of air and water pollution norms.

On September 20, 2023, the Supreme Court of India dismissed the group's appeal seeking directions for reopening the plant.

The Sterlite plant closure has been a contentious issue, with the Vedanta group emphasizing its economic contributions to the region and supporters highlighting job losses. However, concerns regarding environmental pollution have also been a significant factor in the ongoing debate.

As of today, February 29, 2024, the Sterlite copper plant remains closed. It's important to stay updated on developments as the situation is subject to change.