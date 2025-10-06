SC seeks Centre, Ladakh response on plea against Sonam Wangchuk’s detention under NSA

The Supreme Court, on October 6, asked the Centre and the Union Territory of Ladakh to respond to a petition filed by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) and demanding his immediate release.

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria declined to issue any order on providing the grounds of detention to Angmo and listed the case for further hearing on October 14.

Wangchuk, a well-known education reformer and environmentalist, was taken into custody on September 26 under the NSA—two days after protests in Ladakh demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule turned violent, resulting in four deaths and injuries to around 90 people.

He is currently being held at Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan. (With inputs from PTI)