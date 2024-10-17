The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict today, October 17, on petitions challenging Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955. A Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, alongside Justices Surya Kant, MM Sundresh, JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, reserved its judgment on the matter last December after four days of hearings.

Section 6A, which pertains to Assam, allows migrants of Indian origin who entered the state between January 1, 1966, and March 25, 1971, to apply for Indian citizenship. Indigenous groups have strongly opposed this provision, arguing that it facilitates illegal immigration from Bangladesh and undermines their rights.

During the proceedings, the Supreme Court instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs to submit detailed data on the influx of illegal migrants into Assam and other northeastern states after March 25, 1971. The Court also requested information on the foreign tribunals and the granting of citizenship to immigrants over various periods.