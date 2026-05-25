SC urges restraint in reporting Twisha Sharma death case, says probe must remain impartial

The Supreme Court of India on Monday, May 25, expressed concern over the handling of the death case of former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma and urged the media to exercise restraint while reporting developments related to the investigation.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said the court was “slightly in pain” over certain developments surrounding the case and stressed the need for a fair, independent and impartial investigation.

“We request media not to record statements of the victim’s family and reduce their pain to sound bites,” the bench observed, cautioning against creating public narratives around the case.

Twisha Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal on May 12. Her family alleged that she was subjected to dowry harassment and abetment to suicide by her in-laws. However, the in-laws claimed that Sharma was struggling with drug addiction.

Police have registered an FIR against her husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law Giribala Singh on charges related to dowry harassment.

Appearing for the Madhya Pradesh government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that substantial progress in the investigation had been made due to media attention on the matter.

He further remarked that the incident served as a reminder for parents that it was better to have a divorced daughter than witness such a tragedy.

The apex court took note of the Solicitor General’s submission that the matter would be taken up with authorities to ensure that the Central Bureau of Investigation takes over the investigation without delay.

The bench also urged both the victim’s family and the accused to record their statements before the investigating agency instead of making public comments through media platforms.

It further requested the media not to record statements of potential witnesses, observing that such coverage could adversely affect the investigation and future proceedings.

The court also appealed to the public to avoid speculation and place faith in the investigating agencies, expressing confidence that the probe would reach a proper conclusion in due course.

The Supreme Court later disposed of the suo motu case related to the matter.