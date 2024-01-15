All classes in schools in the national capital resumed physical learning on Monday, with revised timings of 9.00 am to 2.00 pm. This development comes after Delhi Education Minister, Atishi, declared a temporary closure of schools from nursery to class 5 from January 8 to 12 due to severe fog conditions.

In Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, the education department has extended the closure of schools from nursery to standard 8 until January 16 due to the intensifying cold weather.

District Level Officer in the Department of Basic Education, Rahul Pawar, stated that the closure is in response to the dense fog, low visibility, and cold wave in the district. Delhi's Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius on Monday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported Dense to Very Dense fog over isolated pockets across several states including Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar. Dense fog was also observed in parts of Haryana and Chandigarh.

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