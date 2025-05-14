The Northeast is set to receive a major economic push with 732 investment proposals worth over Rs 1.12 lakh crore announced ahead of the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025. The proposals come after a year-long outreach led by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) in close coordination with all eight state governments.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who unveiled the curtain raiser for the summit, said, “The Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 is not just a two-day conclave—it is a declaration of confidence, a roadmap for progress, and a turning point in India’s journey.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit on May 23 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event will bring together Union Ministers, Chief Ministers from the Northeast, global investors, foreign missions, development partners, corporates, and startups. Home Minister Amit Shah, who also serves as Chairman of the North Eastern Council (NEC), will chair the valedictory session on May 24.

The summit is being seen as the most ambitious investment outreach for the region to date. Scindia highlighted extensive groundwork, including nine domestic roadshows, sector-specific discussions, state-level roundtables, and international engagements like an Ambassadors’ Meet with representatives from over 76 countries. He also held meetings with major industry leaders, including Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani, Tata Group’s N Chandrasekaran, and Aditya Birla Group’s Kumar Mangalam Birla.

For the first time, eight high-level task forces—each chaired by the Chief Ministers of the respective northeastern states—have been formed to drive sectoral strategies. Six states now have operational Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs), with two more in the pipeline.

“The region is emerging as India’s gateway and connecting corridor to Southeast Asia,” Scindia noted during the curtain raiser.

The summit will feature ministerial plenaries across key sectors like green energy, logistics, education, tourism, digital infrastructure, and agriculture. Over 100 business-to-government and business-to-business meetings are scheduled, aimed at facilitating direct dialogue between investors and state officials.

The Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 follows the Ashtalakshmi Cultural Summit inaugurated by the Prime Minister last December, continuing the Centre’s strategic focus on the region.