Section 144 was imposed in several sections of the capital city on Saturday, a day after violent protests in Ranchi, Jharkhand, killed two people and injured many more over the Prophet Muhammad statements issue. According to a statement released by the Ranchi district government, the situation has been brought under control, and CCTV footage and videos are being analysed.

Internet services have been suspended in Ranchi till June 12 morning, according to official.

The administration imposed section 144 imposed in 12 police station areas of Ranchi city.

Two people were killed and many including security personnel were critically injured as violent protests rocked Ranchi over the comments made by two suspended BJP spokespersons on Prophet Mohammad, officials said on Saturday.