Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has confirmed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has invited all stakeholders from Darjeeling hills, Terai, and Dooars region for the second round of tripartite talks with the Central and West Bengal governments.

The meeting will be held on April 2, 2025, at 11 A.M. in North Block, New Delhi, and will be chaired by the Minister of State for Home Affairs.

The talks aim to address the long-standing demands of the region, focusing on political, administrative, and developmental concerns raised by local stakeholders.



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The Union Government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, has reiterated its commitment to resolving the issues through peaceful dialogue and a holistic approach.

Expressing optimism about the upcoming discussions, MP Raju Bista stated, "The Union Government has successfully resolved many historic and contentious issues under the leadership of PM Modi and HM Amit Shah. I am confident that this meeting will be highly fruitful and bring positive news for our region."