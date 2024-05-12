The Narendra Modi government, gearing up for its potential third term, is already laying the groundwork for its agenda with a comprehensive 100-day plan. As the Lok Sabha elections unfold across the country, ten different groups of secretaries are diligently crafting this agenda, aimed at shaping the trajectory of the new government set to emerge after the June 4 results.

These groups of secretaries, representing various sectors, are convened to finalize critical decisions and projects slated for implementation at the onset of the new government's tenure. Among the key ministries involved in these deliberations are Agriculture, Finance, External Affairs, Defence, and others, indicating the broad spectrum of issues under consideration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, exuding confidence in securing a third term, has reiterated his commitment to steering the country towards greater welfare through significant policy decisions. Inputs from different ministries and secretaries are being collated to shape both the internal and external agendas of the government, emphasizing a holistic approach to governance.

The upcoming government is also poised to embark on reforms across diverse sectors, with a particular emphasis on the military domain. Notably, the BJP manifesto highlights the establishment of new theatre commands as one of the most significant military reforms, signaling a transformative shift in the country's defense strategy. These reforms fall under the purview of the Department of Military Affairs, overseen by the Chief of Defence Staff.

Meanwhile, as the electoral process progresses, the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections is slated for May 13, encompassing 96 constituencies across several states. The states with substantial constituencies in this phase include Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Jammu and Kashmir. With polling underway in multiple phases until June 1, the final verdict will be revealed on June 4 when votes are counted.