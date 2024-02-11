The 'Delhi Chalo' march organized by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, scheduled for February 13, authorities have implemented significant security measures in Haryana.

Over 200 farmers' unions are joining the march, aiming to amplify pressure on the central government to address various demands notably the implementation of a law ensuring a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

To maintain law and order, Section 144 has been imposed in Panchkula, signaling restrictions on gatherings and movement. Additionally, mobile internet services and bulk SMS have been temporarily suspended in seven districts of Haryana.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been actively advocating for farmers' rights, and this mobilization marks a concerted effort to bring attention to their concerns. The 'Delhi Chalo' march is expected to draw significant attention and participation.

These security and communication measures are precautionary steps taken by the authorities to ensure public safety and manage the large-scale gathering.