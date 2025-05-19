The Telangana Police, in collaboration with their Andhra Pradesh counterparts, successfully thwarted a terror plot aimed at Hyderabad. Acting on intelligence inputs, authorities apprehended two individuals—Siraj from Vizianagaram and Sameer from Hyderabad—who were allegedly preparing to conduct a dummy explosion in the city as a precursor to a larger attack.

According to initial findings, Siraj had procured explosive materials in Vizianagaram under directives received from a suspected Islamic State (ISIS) module based in Saudi Arabia. The duo was reportedly being guided remotely to orchestrate a series of terror activities targeting Hyderabad. Both accused have been taken into custody and are undergoing interrogation.

This development comes amid heightened nationwide security concerns in the wake of the recent terrorist assault on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22. In that incident, a group of terrorists, including Pakistani nationals and local operatives affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, opened fire on a tourist group. While the attackers have been identified, they remain at large.

In response to escalating threats, security forces have launched coordinated search operations across multiple states, including Jammu and Kashmir, to trace and neutralize potential terror elements.

Additionally, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out raids at 15 different locations in Punjab linked to gangster Happy Passian. He is reportedly connected with Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda. The raids are tied to the December grenade attack on a police station in Gurdaspur district.