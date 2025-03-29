Security forces have eliminated 16 Naxalites in an intense ongoing encounter in the Kerlapal area of Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, officials confirmed on Saturday, March 29.



According to Bastar Inspector General (IG) of Police, Sundarraj P, the gunfight resulted in the deaths of 16 Naxal operatives, while two security personnel sustained minor injuries.



The operation was launched on Friday, March 28, as part of a joint anti-Naxal mission involving the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Officials stated that the action was taken based on specific intelligence inputs regarding Naxal presence in the region.



The security forces moved into the area under Sukma police station limits, and intermittent firing has continued since early Saturday morning.



Currently, the forces are conducting an intensive search operation in and around the encounter site and the surrounding forested terrain to secure the region and gather further intelligence.