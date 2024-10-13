Following former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique's assassination, security measures outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra have been significantly intensified. The increased vigilance follows the tragic shooting of Siddique on Dussehra night outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office, sending shockwaves across Mumbai.

Baba Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra (East) and a well-known figure in political and Bollywood circles, had a longstanding friendship with Khan. The actor has been a target of threats from infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi since the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, prompting heightened concerns following the recent attack.

Police reports indicate that three assailants carried out the assassination, with two suspects—arrested in connection to the incident—claiming affiliations with Bishnoi's network. The suspects, hailing from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, had reportedly conducted surveillance in Bandra East for nearly a month before the attack, using an auto-rickshaw for reconnaissance. Authorities are currently on the lookout for a third suspect who remains at large.

Sources reveal that Siddique had previously received a death threat, resulting in 'Y' category security. However, the politician did not formally report the threats to the authorities. In April 2024, an earlier security scare occurred when two motorcyclists opened fire outside Khan's residence. Investigations then also linked the suspects to Bishnoi’s gang, underscoring the persistent danger surrounding the actor.

Baba Siddique was associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and had recently joined the faction led by Ajit Pawar after leaving the Congress. His annual Eid iftar parties were popular among Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, further highlighting his prominence in social and political circles.

The latest security measures underscore the volatile atmosphere as authorities continue to probe the connections behind Siddique's murder and ensure the safety of high-profile figures like Salman Khan.

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