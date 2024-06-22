As the Amarnath Yatra approaches, the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir are taking extensive measures to ensure the safety and convenience of pilgrims. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha recently announced that security arrangements have been tightened, and facilities have been upgraded for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

Reviewing the security arrangements along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, Jammu Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain emphasized the need for heightened alertness to prevent any potential disruptions by terrorist elements.

During a virtual 'Pratham Puja' of the Amarnath Yatra at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar, Sinha highlighted the efforts made by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board and the J-K administration to enhance facilities for pilgrims. He mentioned that special arrangements have been put in place, and improvements have been made over the past two years to ensure a better experience for yatris.

The administration is to provide a safe and comfortable pilgrimage experience for devotees participating in the Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to begin on June 29.