The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up for a protest at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Tuesday, in response to the arrest of their party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an obsolete liquor policy case.

In anticipation of the demonstration, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisories detailing route restrictions and diversions. They have also implemented a ban on vehicles from stopping or parking along key routes including Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road, and Kemal Ataturk Marg.

AAP leaders and their supporters are scheduled to congregate at Patel Chowk in the national capital at 10 am and proceed with a march towards PM Modi's residence via Tughlaq Road.

However, despite AAP's plans, the Delhi Police have declined permission for the protest.

The protest action is a direct response to Kejriwal's arrest on March 21 in relation to a money laundering case associated with the abolished excise policy. Kejriwal remains in Enforcement Directorate custody until Thursday.

To ensure smoother traffic movement, Delhi Traffic Police has recommended avoiding specific routes including Kemal Ataturk Marg, Safdarjang Road, Akbar Road, and Teen Murti Marg. Commuters are urged to plan their trips accordingly, particularly to airports, railway stations, and bus terminals.

Furthermore, vehicles are strictly instructed against parking or stopping on Tughlaq Road, Safdarjang Road, and Kemal Ataturk Marg, with strict enforcement measures including towing for violations.

Traffic diversions will be implemented through various points such as Aurobindo Chowk, roundabouts at Samrat Hotel, Gymkhana Post Office, Teen Murti Haifa, Niti Marg, and Kautilya Marg.

In a parallel move, AAP launched a social media campaign where members changed their display pictures to underscore Kejriwal's significance in contrast to Modi's leadership.

Additionally, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj declared that the party would refrain from celebrating Holi until Kejriwal is released.

AAP's planned protest precedes a large-scale rally scheduled by the Opposition INDIA bloc on March 31 at Ramlila Maidan, aimed at protesting Kejriwal's arrest.

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