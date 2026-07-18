Security tightened at Jantar Mantar after Sonam Wangchuk shifted to hospital

Security has been intensified in and around Jantar Mantar and across parts of New Delhi after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose health deteriorated during a 20-day hunger strike, was shifted to a government hospital on Saturday, July 18, following a brief commotion during the process.

Heavy deployment of Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary forces has been made at Jantar Mantar and nearby areas to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident. Barricades have also been erected, with security personnel stationed at key locations to regulate the movement of protesters and visitors.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions after his health worsened.

"Following the directions of the High Court and according to the health conditions and medical advice, we have taken Sonam Wangchuk to an appropriate government hospital, which was much-needed medical intervention and under medical supervision," Sharma said.





STORY | Security tightened around Jantar Mantar after Sonam Wangchuk shifted to hospital



Security was stepped up in and around Jantar Mantar and across parts of the New Delhi district on Saturday after activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose health deteriorated during a 20-day hunger… https://t.co/dMMvX0xRae — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 18, 2026

In an official statement, Delhi Police said Wangchuk was admitted for essential medical care based on expert medical advice and in accordance with the High Court's order.

"As per orders of the Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice, due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care," the statement said.

Police said a brief commotion broke out after some protesters attempted to obstruct the exercise while authorities were implementing the High Court's directions.

"The protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued; however, police exercised maximum restraint and undertook the exercise safely," the statement added.

Authorities said adequate security arrangements have been put in place across the New Delhi district as a precautionary measure. Police have also appealed to protesters at Jantar Mantar to cooperate with the authorities and peacefully vacate the protest site.