Security tightened at Indian Assistant High Commission office, visa centre in Sylhet after Sharif Osman Hadi’s death

Security has been stepped up at the Indian Assistant High Commission office and the visa application centre in Bangladesh’s Sylhet city amid heightened tensions following the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, officials said.



The enhanced measures were introduced to ensure that “no third party can exploit the situation,” Saiful Islam, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) of the Sylhet Metropolitan Police, was quoted as saying by The Dhaka Tribune on December 20.



According to police, security was reinforced from December 19, at the Assistant High Commission office in the Upashahar area, the residence of the Assistant High Commissioner in the same locality, and the visa application centre in the Shobhanighat area. Members of security forces also remained deployed through the night.



The move came after the death of Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Mancha. Following his death, Gano Odhikar Parishad announced a programme to besiege the Assistant High Commission office. Inqilab Mancha also staged a sit-in outside the Sylhet Central Shaheed Minar, protesting what it described as “Indian dominance,” the report said.

Hadi was a prominent leader of the student-led protests last year that culminated in the ouster of the Awami League government led by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. He was also a candidate for the scheduled February 12 general elections.



The 32-year-old was shot in the head by masked gunmen during an election campaign in central Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area on December 12 and later died while undergoing treatment in Singapore on Thursday.



Hadi’s death sparked attacks and vandalism across Bangladesh, including stone-hurling at the residence of the Assistant Indian High Commissioner in Chattogram on Thursday.



He was laid to rest on Saturday amid tight security beside the grave of Kazi Nazrul Islam near the Dhaka University Mosque. Tens of thousands attended the funeral prayers, during which slogans such as “Delhi or Dhaka — Dhaka, Dhaka” and “Brother Hadi’s blood will not be allowed to go in vain” were raised.



Soon after the funeral, Inqilab Mancha issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the interim government, demanding “visible progress” in the arrest of those responsible for Hadi’s killing.