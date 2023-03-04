In a bizarre suggestion made during the assembly session, Maharashtra MLA and head of Prahar Janshakti Party, Bachchu Kadu, proposed sending stray dogs to Assam as a way to control their population. Kadu believes that the locals in Assam consume dogs and hence this would be a viable solution to tackle the issue.

The suggestion was made during a discussion on a calling attention motion raised by MLAs Pratap Sarnaik and Atul Bhatkhalkar regarding the problems caused by stray dogs. Kadu, instead of forming a committee, suggested an action plan to take action against domestic dogs found on the streets. He further stated that this experiment should be initiated in a single city.

Kadu's comments have sparked controversy with animal rights activists slamming his suggestion as inhumane and outrageous. The idea of exporting stray dogs from one state to another to be consumed as food has raised several eyebrows.

It is noteworthy that Bachchu Kadu had also visited Assam recently, and during his visit and as he said that he came across the fact that dogs are sold for eight to nine thousand rupees in the state. In light of this, he proposed that the traders be called and a solution be planned to tackle the issue.

The statement has drawn flak from all quarters, with animal rights activists demanding strict action against the MLA for promoting such a barbaric practice. It remains to be seen whether the government will take any action against Kadu for his comments.