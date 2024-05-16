Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, on May 16, has been elected as the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), marking his return to the prestigious position after a hiatus of twenty-three years. Sibal's triumph was underscored by a significant margin, as he secured 1066 votes, demonstrating widespread support among the legal fraternity.

The election outcome saw Sibal decisively surpassing his closest contender, senior advocate Pradeep Rai, who garnered 689 votes. It may be mentioned that the incumbent President, senior advocate Dr Adish C Aggarwala, trailed behind with 296 votes, indicative of a shift in leadership dynamics within the SCBA.

Competing against a formidable lineup of contenders, including Priya Hingorani, Tripurari Ray, and Neeraj Srivastava, Sibal's victory reaffirms his stature and influence within the legal community. This victory marks the fourth occasion that Sibal will assume the mantle of SCBA President, a testament to his enduring leadership and commitment to legal advocacy.

Sibal's previous tenures as SCBA President, spanning the terms of 1995-96, 1997-98, and 2001, underscore his rich legacy of service and dedication to the legal profession. His return to this esteemed position heralds a new chapter in the SCBA's trajectory, characterized by Sibal's vision and expertise in navigating complex legal issues.