Anand Mishra, a distinguished officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS) and the current Superintendent of Police in Lakhimpur, Assam has officially resigned from his position, effective January 16, 2024.

Sources suggest that Mishra is eyeing a potential candidacy in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Buxar constituency in Bihar

The announcement came through a letter addressed to the chief secretary, where SP Mishra expressed his decision to step down from the IPS, citing a desire for a life of freedom and independence. In the letter, he stated, "This is to submit my unconditional resignation from the IPS to pursue a life of freedom and independence that I want to realize through various social services and other means that are beyond the mandate of IPS."

Anand Mishra has been a prominent figure in Assam known for his dedication and commitment to maintaining law and order.