In a setback for the Janata Dal Secular (JD(S)), a senior party leader, Syed Shaifullah, has resigned from his position as the party's Senior Vice President in Karnataka. His decision to step down comes in response to JD(S)'s recent choice to form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Expressing his deep concerns over this political move, Shaifullah cited the fundamental shift in the party's alignment as the primary reason for his resignation. He stated, "I have been a part of the JD(S) for the past 30 years. Our party has always been known for its unwavering commitment to secular values, and we have consistently advocated the principles of secularism to both our voters and the general public."

Continuing his statement, he emphasized the stark contrast between JD(S)'s historical stance on secularism and the decision to ally with a party that, in his view, fosters divisions among communities and promotes a communal agenda. "Now, if my party is joining hands with a party that creates divisions among communities and castes, which preaches and acts on a communal agenda, we, as secular leaders, must oppose it," he asserted.

Shaifullah also pointed out the issues he sees during the BJP's governance in Karnataka, stating, "The path they have taken is not in line with the progress our country should be making. Secular forces cannot align with the BJP, which, in his opinion, fosters divisions among the people."

Shaifullah highlighted the challenge of embracing a mental shift and the propagation of hate he perceives in the current political climate. "Even if it's a matter of political survival, individuals like me find it increasingly difficult to adapt to the prevailing mindset and the dissemination of hate in the country," he remarked.