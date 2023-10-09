In a major setback for Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh High Court today dismissed his bail petition in the three cases of Inner Ring Road, Fiber Net and Angallu 307. This was stated by Advocate Krishna Murthy who said that Chandrababu Naidu's bail plea stands dismissed in all three cases.

While the bail plea in the skill development case was turned down on the ground of deemed custody, the High Court turned down the anticipatory bail in the Inner Ring Road case saying that the probe was in an early stage.

The setback comes in even as there are hearings on these three cases slated to take place today in the Supreme Court and the ACB Special Court.

Initially, the TDP chief had filed a quash petition in the High Court against the FIR registered against him by the Andhra Pradesh CID in the skill development case. However, Naidu’s recieved a setback when his petition was dismissed. And today another setback has come in with the High Court dismissing his bail petition in all three cases.

Noteworthy here is that a local court had extended Naidu's judicial custody in the Skill Development Corporation scam case upto October 19.

The Supreme Court hearing is slated to take place in a few hours from now. Noteworthy is that the SC had earlier deferred the hearing to October 9, of Naidu's plea challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court's dismissal of his petition to quash an FIR in the skill development case.