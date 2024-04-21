In a significant setback to the Congress party during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, PM Sudhakaran, the general secretary of the Wayanad district committee, left the party to join the BJP on April 21.

Upon his joining, Sudhakaran criticised Rahul Gandhi, the MP from Wayanad, claiming that he was 'not even accessible'. He further questioned Gandhi's accessibility to the common man.

Sudhakaran expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development vision and expressed his desire for the victory of Kerala's BJP chief from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. He asserted that the BJP is a relevant party in today's society and for the implementation of Modi's development projects, K Surendran should be elected as the MP from Wayanad.

He pledged his support towards this cause at a function where retired forest range officer Shashi Kumar and Civil engineer Prajeesh joined the BJP. All 20 constituencies of Kerala are set to poll on April 26 in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election.

The Wayanad seat sees a contest between Rahul Gandhi, CPI's Annie Raja and BJP's state president K Surendran.

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