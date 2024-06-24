The Centre's seven-member high-level committee, established to ensure transparency and examine the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA), will meet on Monday, according to sources in the Ministry of Education. The committee, formed in response to recent criticisms and controversies surrounding the NTA, aims to recommend reforms in the examination process and improvements in data security protocols as reported by ANI.

Announced by the Ministry of Education on Saturday, the committee is led by former ISRO chairman Dr. K. Radhakrishnan and is expected to submit its report within the next two months. "To ensure transparent, smooth, and fair conduct of examinations through the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts to make recommendations on reform in the mechanism of examination process, improvement in data security protocols, and the structure and functioning of National Testing Agency," the ministry stated.

The NTA, which recently conducted the NEET-UG exams, has faced severe criticism over alleged irregularities. An unprecedented 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 out of 720, sparking concerns and leading to nationwide protests. Various political parties and protestors have called for the disbandment of the NTA.

In response to these allegations, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a criminal case on Sunday and formed special teams to investigate the matter. According to the CBI's FIR, "isolated incidents" of irregularities were reported in several states during the NEET (UG) 2024 examination, held on May 5, 2024.

Meanwhile, the NTA has claimed that its website and all web portals are fully secure, dismissing allegations of compromised security as "wrong and misleading." The agency remains under scrutiny as the high-level committee begins its assessment and the CBI investigation progresses.