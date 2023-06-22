n a glorious celebration of exceptional nursing talent, seven outstanding nursing professionals from Northeast were honored with the prestigious National Florence Nightingale Awards - 2022 and 2023. The awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu in a grand ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 22, 2023.

The distinguished nurses, recognized for their outstanding contributions to healthcare, are Namita Kalita from Assam, Dimkhanman Hangshing from Manipur, Reliance Pyrngap from Meghalaya, Athodo Liggi from Arunachal Pradesh, Ambika Pradhan from Sikkim, Irom Chandrabala Devi from Manipur, and C Zopari from Mizoram.

The National Florence Nightingale Award, instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India in 1973, serves as a testament to the commendable services rendered by nurses and nursing professionals to society. It acknowledges their relentless efforts, selfless dedication, and invaluable contributions in the noble pursuit of caring for the sick and infirm.