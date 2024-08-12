Seven pilgrims, including five women and two men were killed, and nine others injured after a stampede erupted at Baba Siddhanth Temple in Bihar's Jehanabad district on August 12 morning.

The injured were rushed to hospitals in Makhdumpur and Jehanabad for further treatment.

Upon receiving the information, the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police visited the spot. Later, Jehanabad District Magistrate, Alankrita Pandey said that the situation is under control.

Speaking with news agency ANI, Pandey said, "At least seven people died and nine injured in a stampede at Baba Siddhnath Temple in Makhdumpur of Jehanabad district. We are monitoring everything and now the situation is under control."

Jehanabad Station House Officer Divakar Kumar Vishwakarma told ANI, "DM and SP visited the spot, and they are taking stock of the situation... A total of seven people have died... We are meeting and inquiring about the family members (of the people dead and injured). We are trying to identify the people who have died; after this, we will send the bodies for a post-mortem."

Manoj, an eyewitness to the stampede at the temple told ANI, "...Had the Administration worked well, the flower seller would not have picked a fight. There was a brawl. It happened right before us. So many of us were trapped there, someone pulled me out of there. Had I been stuck there for a minute or two more, I would have died. The incident happened due to a stampede. The Police were nowhere to be seen at the spot, they were deployed along the route...I have suffered injuries too..."

Meanwhile, calling it a "sad" incident, Jehanabad's Sub-Divisional Officer Vikas Kumar stated, "It is a sad incident...All the arrangements were tight, we are taking stock of the situation and then will further inform you about this..."