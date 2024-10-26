Seven Punjab Police officers, including Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) Gursher Sandhu and Sammer Vaneet, have been suspended over their involvement in a controversial interview given by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi while he was incarcerated. The suspension orders were issued by the Punjab Home Affairs Department, in accordance with directives from the Governor of Punjab, highlighting the state's ongoing efforts to address security lapses within its law enforcement.

The incident dates back to the night of September 3-4, 2022, when Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious gangster, conducted a video interview with a television channel from his cell in the Central Investigation Agency (CIA) facility in Kharar. The interview raised serious concerns about security protocols within the prison system and the potential involvement of police personnel in facilitating the breach.

Following the revelations, an inquiry was launched by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Special Director General of Police Prabodh Kumar, under the mandate of the Punjab State Human Rights Commission. The SIT was formed in compliance with an order dated December 21, 2023, and tasked with probing the incident under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prisons Act. The investigation aimed to uncover the circumstances under which the interview took place, assess any collusion, and identify lapses in protocol.

The SIT's report, submitted earlier this year, outlined the negligence of several officials, specifically naming DSP Gursher Singh, who was the then DSP (Investigations) in SAS Nagar, and DSP Sammer Vaneet, from the Economic Offences Wing in SAS Nagar. The report found that these officers failed to prevent the breach in prison security, thereby enabling Bishnoi to communicate with the outside world while in custody.

The suspension orders reflect a broader crackdown on corruption and misconduct within the police force, as authorities seek to address not only the violations that allowed the interview but also to ensure stricter adherence to prison regulations. The case has sparked a public outcry, with demands for stricter enforcement of laws to prevent criminals from exploiting legal and procedural loopholes while in custody.

The suspended officers are now under further scrutiny, and the government has indicated that additional disciplinary action may be taken based on the outcome of the ongoing investigation.