Rail operations within the Ambala division of the Northern Railway are experiencing significant disruptions, impacting various services, as reported by Captain Shashi Kiran, the Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway.

Train number 04753, the Bathinda-Shri Ganganagar service, is slated for cancellation on February 15. Similarly, Train number 04756, the Shri Ganganagar-Bathinda service, will also remain non-operational on the same date.

Train number 14736, the Ambala-Shri Ganganagar service scheduled to depart on February 15 will only operate up to Bathinda, resulting in the cancellation of the segment between Bathinda and Shri Ganganagar. Additionally, Train number 14735, the Shri Ganganagar-Ambala service departing from Bathinda on February 15, will be canceled between Shri Ganganagar and Bathinda.

On February 15, 2024, Train number 19612, the Amritsar-Ajmer Express will deviate from its usual route and operate through Tarn Taran Jn.-Beas.

In parallel the 'Delhi Chalo' march initiated by farmers from Punjab against the central government has entered its third day. A pivotal meeting between farmer unions and the central government is scheduled for 5 pm today to address the issues raised by the protesting farmers.

The farmers, represented by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, led by Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher, have presented a comprehensive set of 12 demands to the central government. These demands include securing a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, aligning with the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report, advocating for a complete debt waiver, and establishing a pension scheme for farmers and farm laborers.

Despite assurances from the central government regarding improved crop prices, the farmers, dissatisfied with the lack of concrete action have resumed their peaceful march. They emphasize their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and well-being of the farming community, underscoring the significance of their ongoing protest.