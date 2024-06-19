Severe heatwave conditions in Delhi have led to the deaths of five people in the past 72 hours, and more than 10 people in Noida in the past 24 hours.

The victims died of heatstroke at three hospitals, according to media reports.

While Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital have reported one death each, three people died at Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP).



Meanwhile, around 36 people are still admitted at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

A car mechanic suffered a heatstroke and was admitted to the hospital on June 15 with a high fever of 106 degrees, however, he passed away the next day.

On the other hand, a 70-year-old man from Bihar who had missed his train and was roaming in the station was another stroke victim.

The managing director of LNJP Hospital, Dr Suresh Kumar said that most people affected by the heatwave were labourers or rickshaw pullers and people above 60 years of age, and are suffering from electrolyte deficiency, heat stroke, fever and extreme dehydration.

The number of patients suffering from heat stroke is increasing on an average in different private hospitals and small clinics in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhi experienced the warmest night in 12 years on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 35.2 degrees Celsius, over eight notches above the season's normal, according to the weather office.

The previous warmest night recorded in the city was in June, 2012 when the minimum temperature settled at 34 degrees Celsius.