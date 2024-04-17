In response to forecasted severe heatwave conditions across multiple states, including Odisha, West Bengal, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings on Sunday.

Odisha's government took proactive measures by announcing the closure of schools from April 18 to 20 due to the anticipated extreme weather conditions. The IMD predicts a surge in temperatures in various regions, including Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, North Konkan, Saurashtra, Kutch, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Telangana.

Of particular concern is Odisha, which recently witnessed a record high temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius. The mercury is expected to rise further, with forecasts indicating temperatures may exceed 45 degrees Celsius in some areas from April 18 to 20. Consequently, a Yellow Alert has been issued for several districts in Odisha, urging residents to exercise caution.

Meanwhile, southern districts of West Bengal are also bracing for heatwave conditions until April 20, with temperatures forecasted to soar above 40 degrees Celsius. The IMD advises residents to avoid prolonged exposure to the heat, as temperatures are expected to surpass normal levels by three to five notches in many areas.

In Delhi-NCR, the weather department recorded a maximum temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius, with forecasts indicating a further rise in temperatures up to 38 degrees Celsius on Thursday. However, relief may be on the horizon as light rain is expected to follow, potentially bringing down temperatures to 34 degrees Celsius on April 19.

According to Kuldeep Srivastava of IMD, the anticipated rain in Delhi-NCR is likely to provide respite from the scorching heat.