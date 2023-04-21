This time, Elon Musk followed through on his pledge to remove the coveted blue tick mark from 'age-old' verified Twitter accounts.

Thousands of Twitter accounts lost their verified status on April 20 as part of Musk's intention to push for verification via a paid monthly membership plan.

Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and others have lost their Twitter blue ticks.

Industrialists Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra have also been un-verified on Twitter, as have several politicians like Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

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With a few exceptions, the blue tick mark appears next to the names of Twitter users who pay an $8 monthly cost for a Twitter Blue membership. Musk has said that he will personally pay for select celebrities' Twitter Blue memberships in order for them to maintain their blue checks.

Elon Musk is paying for Canadian actor William Shatner's, NBA star LeBron James', and novelist Stephen King's Twitter Blue subscriptions - all of whom notoriously disagreed with the Tesla entrepreneur over his intentions to charge for verification.

Meanwhile, numerous celebrities, corporate executives, and politicians have kept their Twitter blue ticks, either by paying for a membership or by being linked with an organisation.

The Twitter account of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, for example, is verified because “it’s an affiliate of Amazon on Twitter.”

On the other hand, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Apple CEO Tim Cook have paid for subscriptions and verified their phone numbers so their accounts are still verified.