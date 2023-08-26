Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently treated his admirers with a sneak peek into the much-anticipated song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' from his upcoming action-packed thriller film 'Jawan'.

The unveiling took place on August 26, as SRK engaged in an interactive #AskSRK session on X (formerly known as Twitter), where he responded to various questions posed by his followers. Shortly after concluding the session, he delighted his fans by sharing the teaser of the new track on X.

With excitement, SRK wrote, "Ok guys time to go make the trailer as everyone wants that. @TSeries & @anirudhofficial & @Atlee_dir had wanted to put out a song. Will leave a teaser now… & get @AntonyLRuben to work on the trailer. The song is… Not …Ramaiya Vastvaiya. Bye for now love u all. #Jawan."

While the official release date of the full version of the song remains eagerly anticipated, the teaser suggests a spirited party track that is sure to get audiences grooving.

However, fans are still waiting in anticipation for SRK to reveal the official trailer of 'Jawan', directed by Atlee. The film is set to grace the theaters on September 7.