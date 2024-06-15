Szarita Laitphlang, National Secretary of the Indian National Congress party in-charge of Tripura and Nagaland, has made an impassioned plea to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In a series of tweets, Laitphlang urged Khan to visit his former teacher Brother Eric D'Souza, fondly known as "Dasu," who is battling a serious illness in Goa.

This feels like my final plea, my last attempt to reach out to @iamsrk to humbly request his presence by the side of Brother Eric S D'Souza. Each day, Brother 's health weakens, his condition worsening with every passing moment. Mumbai, just an hour away by flight, holds the… pic.twitter.com/9HaCjp5gLv — Szarita Laitphlang,ज़रिता लैतफलांग (@szarita) June 14, 2024

"Brother Eric's health is weakening with each passing day," Laitphlang said. "Mumbai is not far from Goa. If you could spare some time and visit him, he is perhaps waiting for Shah Rukh to come. He played an important role in your life just like many others."

To all those who may doubt, let me share this video that should dispel any uncertainties about the connection between @iamsrk and Brother Eric S D'Souza.



To those wondering why such a meeting matter, understand that Brother Eric was more than a stranger to him—he was a mentor,… pic.twitter.com/iHb24Blybw — Szarita Laitphlang,ज़रिता लैतफलांग (@szarita) June 15, 2024

Laitphlang attached a video clip from a tv show 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai' highlighting the close relationship between Khan and D'Souza during the actor's school days at St. Columba's School in New Delhi, where D'Souza taught. The Congress leader expressed hope that the visit would bring solace to the ailing teacher.

Another day slips by in the company of Brother Eric S D'Souza, affectionately known as "Dasu". With each passing moment, his health seems to fade a little more. My heart fills with prayers and hopes, wishing desperately that he finds some respite from his suffering. It's a heavy… pic.twitter.com/x63K4rRl54 — Szarita Laitphlang,ज़रिता लैतफलांग (@szarita) June 14, 2024

Brother Eric D'Souza has had a distinguished career as an educator, teaching at schools run by his congregation across India, including in West Bengal, New Delhi, Mangalore, Assam, and Meghalaya. He is particularly renowned for his innovative teaching methods that incorporated visual imagery, mind-mapping, and humour.

In Meghalaya, D'Souza founded Providence, a school for underprivileged children, in collaboration with counselor Samantha Syiem.

As news of D'Souza's deteriorating health spreads, many of his former students and colleagues are echoing Laitphlang's call for Shah Rukh Khan to visit his once-beloved teacher during this difficult time.