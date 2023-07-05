The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is witnessing a power struggle as rival factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar gear up for crucial meetings on July 5. The meetings, scheduled at separate locations in Mumbai, aim to showcase the strength of each faction and assert their claim to the party's leadership and resources.

In a bid to consolidate support, the Sharad Pawar-led faction has called for a meeting at 1 pm at the YB Chavan Centre in south Mumbai. Simultaneously, the Ajit Pawar camp has summoned its members to gather at the Mumbai Education Trust (MET) premises in suburban Bandra at 11 am.

With 53 MLAs in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the NCP's internal power struggle hinges on securing the support of the majority. The Ajit Pawar faction needs at least 36 MLAs to avoid triggering the anti-defection law. They assert that 36 MLAs have already pledged their support, while the opposing camp maintains that the majority of MLAs remain loyal to senior leader Sharad Pawar. The outcome of these meetings will shed light on the true extent of support for each faction.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP has issued a whip to all MLAs, instructing their presence at the crucial meeting in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Ajit Pawar faction has sent notices to current and former legislators, parliamentarians, office-bearers, working committee members, and others, urging their attendance at the Bandra meeting.

Following the conclusion of their respective meetings, the Ajit Pawar camp intends to approach the Election Commission (EC) to stake their claim to the NCP name and symbol. In anticipation of this move, the NCP led by Sharad Pawar has already filed a caveat with the poll body, requesting a fair hearing before any decision is made.

The recent division within the NCP originated when Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs rebelled against party founder Sharad Pawar and joined the Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde on July 2. Subsequently, Ajit Pawar assumed the role of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.