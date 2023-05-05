A committee of senior politicians constituted to make a decision on naming a new party president rejected Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar's resignation.

The party meeting resolved that "Shri Sharad Pawar must withdraw his resignation and continue to lead the party at the national level for a few more years."

After the meeting, Rajya Saha MP and head of the appointed committee said to the media, "We have passed a resolution to reject his resignation." We received calls from all around the country pleading with him to reverse his decision."

Patel stated that no top leaders were approached before announcing his resignation on Tuesday, adding, "We will meet with him today and submit the resolution."

"This is our choice. We will inform him that we will be unable to appoint a new leader."

More details awaited.



