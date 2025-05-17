In a significant diplomatic move following the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has announced a seven-member All-Party delegation of MPs who will represent India in key foreign capitals.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is among the selected members, joining representatives from across the political spectrum to brief partner nations on India’s firm stance against cross-border terrorism and its zero-tolerance approach.

Tharoor's nomination drew attention, particularly within Congress circles, as it follows his public endorsement of Operation Sindoor. His support for the government’s military response reportedly led to internal discord within the party, with some leaders expressing unease.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, while announcing the list of MPs on social media platform X, emphasized the non-partisan nature of the initiative:

“In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero-tolerance to terrorism. A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences.”

The delegation includes the following Members of Parliament:

Shashi Tharoor (Congress)

Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP)

Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU)

Baijayant Panda (BJP)

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK)

Supriya Sule (NCP)

Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena)

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh confirmed that Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju reached out to the Congress President and the Leader of the Opposition on May 16, requesting four MP nominations for the delegation. The names were duly submitted the same day.

Each delegation will comprise five to six MPs and will visit countries including the United States, United Kingdom, South Africa, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, with the tour scheduled to commence post May 22. Invitations have already been extended to host governments.

The diplomatic mission is being coordinated under Rijiju’s leadership and aims to build international consensus on Pakistan’s continued support to cross-border terror outfits. The push follows the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 civilian lives. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror camps across the border, which was followed by an attempted drone strike by Pakistan. However, military-level talks held on May 10 led to an agreement to de-escalate tensions.