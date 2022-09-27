Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will file nomination for the Congress president polls on September 30.

''A representative of Tharoor has informed that he will file nomination for the post of president on September 30 at 11 AM,'' said party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry on September 27.

While interacting with reporters in his office at the AICC headquarters, Mistry also claimed that on September 27, he visited party leader Sonia Gandhi at her 10 Janpath apartment and gave her voter's ID card.

Mistry further informed Gandhi about the delegates and the number of persons who have collected nomination forms so far in the process.

''Bansal got the nomination forms collected from his office on Monday and it may be "as a supporter" of someone,'' he added.

When questioned further about whether Bansal may have collected the forms for himself or another person, Mistry stated that he was unable to specify for whom he had done so because it is not mandatory to identify the recipient of forms since any delegate can do so.

According to a notification issued by the party, the procedure for submitting nominations for the election will take place from September 24 to September 30.

The deadline for withdrawing nominations is October 8, while October 1 is the day for the nomination papers to be reviewed.

On October 8, at 5:00 p.m., the final list of candidates will be made public and if necessary, the election will be place on October 17.

On October 19, the vote-counting process will begin, and the results will be announced on the same day.