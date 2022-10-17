After two decades, the Indian National Congress (INC), witnessed a party presidential election in which two of its Congress leaders- Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge stood against each other to lead the party.

Notably, the voting for the party's presidential post started at 10 am and 4 pm on October 17 across India including the northeastern states and the results will be declared on October 19.

This time around 9000 Congress delegates cast their votes in their respective polling stations with the solo aim to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"Ballot boxes will reach Delhi on Oct 18 and the counting of votes will be done on October 19. A polling booth was set up at AICC as well, where over 50 people cast their vote,” Central Election Authority Chairman of Congress Madhusudan Mistry said while speaking to the media.

It is to be mentioned here that this will be the 6th time when the INC has decided to go for a Congress presidential election in its nearly 137-year history.

Earlier just ahead of the election, the party's senior leader, Shashi Tharoor, was seen leaving no stone unturned to earn a vote in his favour.

In one of these attempts, Tharoor took to his official Twitter handle and said in Hindi,'' Tumko Badlav Najar Ayega, Tum Saath Chal Kar Toh Dekho. (You will see the change if you walk with me)''.

''Our Change Manifesto!

Decentralization of power, strong provincial leadership. Comprehensive role and involvement of PCC delegates and the common worker. A greater role for youth and women.

Tharoor, who has tightened his belt for the upcoming presidential elections, recently hinted that if elected as Congress president, he intends to bring a transformational change in the party that would bring back voters who did not remain loyal to the party in 2014 and 2019.

A day before Congress presidential polls, Tharoor, who was in Assam for campaigning for himself, left no stone unturned in luring voters in his favour.

Tharoor cleverly tried to mesmerise voters in his own unique style during a press conference in Guwahati, as he was often seen asserting, "It doesn't matter whoever wins, but eventually Congress party should come out with flying colours".

Asserting that he is eying for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Tharoor said, "This election is the internal election of the party but it will have an impact outside the party. I am fighting for the betterment of the party and making it strong and at the same time I am eying the 2024 Lok Sabha elections".

"Both in 2014 and 2019, you all know that Congress got only 19 per cent votes and it's very difficult to remain on the same level. We need to move ahead and for this, it is very important to add new voters in our favour," he added.

He further asserted that those voters who left us in 2014 and 2019 and voted for BJP or some other parties should be brought back, adding, "For this, I want to bring some changes in the party due to which in coming days these voters, the party can bring back these voters by showing aggression in terms of works".

While betting for collective decision in the party, Tharoor said, "I want that not every instruction should come from the party. Instead regional party bodies should be allowed to take some decisions of their own. This new culture we should adopt".

If speculations are believed to be true, Kharge has been considered an "unofficial candidate" for the Gandhi family, who has been supported by many senior leaders.

Former Tamil Nadu State Parliamentary Commission (TNCC) Sue Tirnavkarasal said senior parliamentary leader Malikarjun Kharge was the frontrunner among voters to pick the party leader in Congress's top post elections.

However, the supporters of the Indian National Congress (INC) will have to wait till October 19, 2022, to find out who will have his last laugh- Shashi Tharoor or Mallikarjun Kharge.