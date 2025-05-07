Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued a stern warning in response to India’s Operation Sindoor, calling the precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir a “cowardly attack” on Pakistani soil.

In a statement posted on social media, Sharif said: “The treacherous enemy has launched a cowardly attack on five locations within Pakistan. This heinous act of aggression will not go unpunished.”

Calling the strikes “unprovoked”, he asserted Pakistan’s right to respond decisively:

“Pakistan reserves the absolute right to respond decisively to this unprovoked Indian attack — a resolute response is already underway.”



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Sharif added that the entire nation stands united behind its armed forces and that Pakistan's morale and resolve remain unshaken.

“The people of Pakistan and its forces are fully prepared to confront and defeat any threat with our strength and determination. The enemy will never be allowed to achieve its malicious aims.”

India had earlier stated that the May 7 strikes targeted nine terror-linked sites with focused, non-escalatory precision, in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians.

Tensions remain high in the region, with international observers closely monitoring the evolving situation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.