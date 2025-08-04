Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren, who fought for seperate tribal state, dies at 81

Shibu Soren, the iconic tribal leader and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand passed away at the age of 81 in New Delhi after a prolonged battle with kidney-related illness. His death marks the end of a political chapter that redefined the aspirations of tribal communities in India.

Born in 1944 in a small village near Ramgarh, Jharkhand, Soren emerged from the heart of the Santhal Adivasi community to become a fierce advocate for tribal rights. His activism in the 1970s against land alienation and exploitation laid the groundwork for a political movement that would ultimately transform the Indian landscape.

In 1973, he co-founded the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), channelling grassroots anger into a structured fight for a separate state for tribal people. After decades of struggle, that vision became a reality with the formation of Jharkhand in 2000.

Soren served multiple terms as Chief Minister and was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1980, maintaining a strong presence in both state and national politics. For nearly four decades, he led the JMM as its president before passing the baton to his son, Hemant Soren, and assuming the role of “Founding Patron.”

A Legacy Etched in Tribal Empowerment

Popularly known as “Dishom Guruji,” Shibu Soren stood for more than just electoral politics. He symbolised the fight of India’s tribal communities for dignity, land, and identity. His leadership was instrumental in bringing tribal voices to the mainstream and ensuring their rights were enshrined in policy.

His influence extended beyond politics, inspiring a generation of young leaders from marginalised communities to believe in the power of democratic change.

Tributes Pour In

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing his grief on X, wrote:

“Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.”

Jharkhand Chief Minister and his son Hemant Soren, in an emotional post, said:

“Respected Dishom Guruji has left us all… Today, I feel completely hollow.”

Leaders from across the political spectrum paid tribute to Soren’s decades of service, acknowledging his pivotal role in shaping Jharkhand’s identity and championing tribal welfare.

His passing was felt across party lines and institutions.

The Rajya Sabha mourned his death with deep respect, adjourning proceedings for the day as a mark of honour.

Political leaders across party lines recognised his pivotal role in the Jharkhand movement and his unwavering advocacy for social justice. As the state and the nation mourn the loss of a giant, Shibu Soren’s legacy remains, in the hills of Jharkhand, in the spirit of its people, and in the movement he led with unshakable resolve.