Indian security agencies halted a Karachi-bound ship from China at Mumbai's Nhava Sheva port, raising suspicions of a dual-use consignment that could bolster Pakistan's nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities. The vessel in question, the Malta-flagged merchant ship CMA CGM Attila, was intercepted on January 23 under the diligent watch of customs officials, acting on precise intelligence inputs.

The intercepted consignment, featuring a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine manufactured by an Italian company, underwent scrutiny during the operation. CNC machines, sophisticated manufacturing devices, controlled by computer software, are renowned for their efficiency and precision in guiding factory tools and machinery.

Since 1996, CNC machines have fallen under the purview of the Wassenaar Arrangement, an international arms control regime aimed at curbing the proliferation of equipment with both civilian and military applications. Indian authorities, being active participants in this arrangement, are vigilant about transfers involving such dual-use goods and technologies.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, it's worth noting that CNC machines have been utilized in North Korea's clandestine nuclear programme. In light of this, a team from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scrutinized the intercepted consignment, confirming its potential use in Pakistan's nuclear endeavours.

Documents accompanying the consignment identified the consigner as "Shanghai JXE Global Logistics Co Ltd" and the consignee as "Pakistan Wings Pvt Ltd" in Sialkot, Pakistan. However, a thorough investigation revealed that the 22,180-kilogram consignment originated from Taiyuan Mining Import and Export Co Ltd in China, with its ultimate destination being Cosmos Engineering in Pakistan.

Cosmos Engineering, a Pakistani defence supplier, has been under Indian scrutiny since March 12, 2022, when a shipment of Italian-made thermoelectric instruments was intercepted at the Nhava Sheva port. Concerns have been mounting over the potential exploitation of Chinese conduits to procure restricted items from Europe and the US, with identities being concealed to evade detection.

This interception echoes past apprehensions regarding Chinese support for Pakistan's nuclear and missile programmes, exemplified by a 2020 case involving the concealment of an industrial autoclave, crucial for missile production, disguised as industrial equipment on a Chinese vessel bound for Pakistan.